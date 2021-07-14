LOWER KEYS — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 23 Cubans to Cuba on Saturday, July 10, following an interdiction approximately 15 miles south of Big Pine Key and a search and rescue mission off the coast of Key West.
A good Samaritan reported a vessel with 15 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watch standers at 10 a.m. Saturday. A Station Key West law enforcement crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard. They were in good health, according to the Coast Guard.
Since the start of fiscal year 2021 on Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 554 Cubans compared to 5,396 in fiscal year 2016, 1,468 in 2017, 259 in 2018, 313 in 2019 and 49 last year.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.