LOWER KEYS — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boater who went missing last week, but his family is continuing to ask for the public’s help in searching for him.
Authorities have yet to locate 35-year-old Jason Heath or his vessel. He left the family’s Upper Sugarloaf Key home on a 25-foot Panga center-console boat Nov. 22. Photos captured from neighbors’ video surveillance systems in the area and disseminated on social media showing him transiting out of a canal off Kingfish Lane on Sugarloaf Key and heading toward the backcountry area about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
He was the only person the vessel on Monday, the surveillance photos showed.
He last spoke with family on Monday morning, but did not say where he was going on the boat or for how long, his sister Allison Heath said. He was expected to start to heading north by car to the family’s home New Jersey the next day, she said. His family reported missing on Tuesday after not hearing from him. His father first reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and then contacted the Coast Guard.
The family bought the boat new in February, and sister Allison described her brother as a “novice boater,” but who has been the “primary boat driver in the family” since they purchased the boat. The boat did not have any known mechanical issues, she said.
The Coast Guard had searched the Atlantic Ocean from Sugarloaf Key to Key Largo with both vessels and aircraft, according to Coast Guard spokesman Jose Hernandez. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had been searching the backcountry area and popular sandbar areas such as Snipe Point and Marvin Key, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said.
Anyone with information on Heath or his vessel is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.