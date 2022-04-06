LOWER KEYS — The Coast Guard on Saturday night suspended the search for several missing Cubans believed to be lost at sea.
The search was called off at approximately 8 p.m., pending new information, the Coast Guard stated.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant landing last Thursday night with seven people apprehended and one dead near Sugarloaf Key.
The seven survivors were brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for symptoms of dehydration and hyperthermia and were subsequently transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The survivors reported there were additional people missing, according to the Coast Guard.
Deputies recovered one body from the capsized vessel during their search and rescue operation.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of those lost at sea,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jamey Kinney, Coast Guard Sector Key West search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies exhaustively worked together on this search. Unfortunately, we have come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to suspend the search.”
Coast Guard cutter crews began searching at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, and eventually covered more than 395 square miles.
Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission, Customs and Border Protection and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the search.