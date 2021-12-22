BIG PINE KEY — Noise likely originating from a work site on Big Pine Key spurred a brief lockdown at Big Pine Academy last Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The construction or job site noise was initially mistaken for possible gunshots, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The sheriff’s School Resource Officer, school officials and deputies followed appropriate safety precautions during the investigation, Linhardt said.

It was quickly determined that no gunshots were fired, and the school returned to normal operations.