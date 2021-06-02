CUDJOE KEY — Monroe County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, May 17, to open the new Cudjoe Key Fire Station No. 11.
The 8,007-square-foot station includes a 4,299-square-foot garage bay and is rated for Category 5 hurricanes, which can bring 200 mph winds, with the remaining area used for administration and housing.
The firefighters will be moving from their current location at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Cudjoe Key substation.
The new location has a stainless-steel, restaurant-style kitchen and can sleep up to eight people in the interior bunk rooms, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood noted in a news release.
“This fire station was the last big project on my punch list from when I started at Monroe County Fire Rescue,” said retiring Fire Rescue Chief Jim Callahan at the ceremony. “This is a great space for our firefighters to serve the Lower Keys community and a great improvement to Monroe County’s infrastructure.”
In addition to the ribbon-cutting event, county officials and firefighters paid tribute to Herve Thomas, a Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighter/EMT who recently died while on duty.
There was a moment of silence and the flags at all Monroe County fire stations and government buildings were at half-staff through his funeral service on Saturday, May 22.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, County Administrator Roman Gastesi, incoming Fire Chief Steve Hudson and Project Management Director Cary Knight also spoke at the ceremony.
Callahan, who had been with Monroe County Fire Rescue for 15 years and in fire service for 51 years, was honored by the Monroe County Commission for his service, before Hudson was sworn in as chief.
Coldiron expressed confidence in Hudson and said there will be a “seamless change of command.”
“It’s an honor. It’s surreal,” Hudson said. “I’m humbled.”