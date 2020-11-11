RAMROD KEY — A local man and woman were arrested Saturday, Oct. 31, following a search of their residence that netted nearly $20,000 in cash and large amount of cocaine and marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
John Christian Perez Damian, 36, and Maylee Marrero Diaz, 30, were both charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia used to transport drugs and renting a structure in order to traffic drugs.
Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence at midnight on the 27000 block of Guadaloupe Lane.
Detectives reported finding $19,270 in cash from suspected drug sales, 1.7 ounces of cocaine, 7.3 pounds of marijuana and 4.1 ounces of edible marijuana products.
Damian and Diaz were taken to jail.