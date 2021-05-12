BIG PINE KEY — Monroe County has three walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled at Big Pine United Methodist Church.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, through Friday, May 21, at 280 Key Deer Blvd.
No appointments are necessary for these upcoming events. The Moderna vaccine will be used. Ages 18 and older are eligible for the vaccine. Proof of residency is no longer required. Individuals will now be required to verbally confirm if they are a Florida resident or if they are in the state for the purpose of providing goods and services in Florida.
For more information, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.