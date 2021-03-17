TALLAHASSEE — The state legislative effort to overturn Key West’s voter-approved restrictions on cruise ships took a leap forward last week when the Florida Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that would remove the city’s ability to regulate its own harbor.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, a freshman senator representing the Florida Keys, voted against the bill. However, she had earlier put forth an amendment that would have exempted Key West from the proposed Senate Bill 426 because the city is a Area of Critical State Concern. That designation allows special protections for the offshore waters of Key West because of its delicate coral and fish ecosystems.
But Rodriguez withdrew her amendment at the beginning of the transportation committee meeting with no explanation.
“The Keys residents have my word I will continue to work with Sen. Jim Boyd, the bill sponsor, and I will continue to fight for the Florida Keys,” Rodriguez said.
“Senator Rodriguez looked like our champion when she filed an amendment that would have protected Key West as a State Area of Critical Concern. But by withdrawing the amendment without even commenting on the well-documented lethal effects that large cruise ships have in the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary, she stabbed us in the back,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, the nonprofit organization that led the cruise ship referenda campaign.
SB 426 incorporated language from last week’s Florida House of Representatives subcommittee debate on an identical bill. The new language eliminates home rule control in only four of the state’s 15 seaports, including Key West. The other ports are Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City.
And new language was added to the Senate bill last Wednesday by its sponsor, state Sen. Boyd, R-Bradenton, which does not have a seaport. Boyd further limited the impact of the bill to single out Key West by inserting language exempting cargo shipping traffic from state oversight. All three of the other seaports still impacted by the proposed bill service cargo, not cruise ship, industries in their ports.
While several other organizations, including the Florida Ports Council, initially joined with Key West to oppose the bill, worried about turning control of local ports over to as-of-yet unnamed state agency, Boyd and state Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, the sponsor on the House side, kept rewriting the bill to eliminate those concerns, leaving Key West virtually standing alone.
Josh Aubuchon, representing Safer, Cleaner Ships and its now-in-tatters coalition to lobby against the bill, spoke at Wednesday’s hearing.
“This is about telling the people of Key West they can’t control their own port,” he said. “These things would spit in the face of every member of the voting electorate.”
While there are three Democrats on the eight-person state Senate Transportation Committee, only one, Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach, voted against moving the bill out of committee. The Republican chairperson of the committee, Sen. Gayle Harrell of Stuart, summed up the primary concern legislators have about Key West’s new cruise ship restrictions.
“The voters of Key West have made their statement. However, in doing so, we need to also recognize that ports are truly interstate commerce. They are international commerce,” Harrell said. “There are limitations to what a local group can do in order to limit interstate commerce that has a major impact across the entire country.”
Several people commented on the proposed legislation at the Senate hearing. Most were in favor of the bill, including Key West restaurant owner Danny Hughes.
John Wells, chairman of Caribe Nautical Services, the local company servicing cruise ship traffic in Key West, spoke at an earlier Senate hearing on the bill. On Wednesday, he commended Senate committee members for taking “the big view on interstate commerce,” including the four bar pilots who guide large vessels in and out of Key West Harbor.
Wells pointed out that of the 287 cruise ships currently scheduled to make Key West port calls in 2022, only 18 meet the criteria now set out in the city’s charter.
“It [city charter] curtails 94% of the ship traffic we have scheduled into the future. That is not a compromise,” Wells said. And he argued against Safer, Cleaner Ships’ claim that the lack of cruise ships in the harbor for the past year has led to cleaner waters. “There’s no fact to that. It’s people talking about fishing. The decline of the reef has no correlation to cruise ship traffic. It’s due to land-borne pollution.”
The bill moves now to four new committee hearings: two in the Senate and two in the House. Additional changes to the bill language could take place. However, if the committees can all come to agreement, the bill would move closer to receiving a full vote in the Florida Legislature, where it is expected to pass.