KEY WEST — For the first time in more than a year, cruise ships returned to Key West on Saturday, Nov. 27, for regularly scheduled port calls.
The arrivals came after city voters overwhelmingly approved referenda calling for smaller ships and fewer passengers, and the state and governor passed a local pre-emption law that nullified the vote. The arrival of the ships was met with mixed response.
The 594-foot Azamara Quest docked Saturday morning at the city-owned Mallory Pier. The vessel can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members, Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin said. John Wells, a Key West ship’s agent, said he was told there only will be 435 passengers.
The ship and the passenger count complies with the city referendum that states a ship can’t bring in more than 1,500 passengers and crew, McLaughlin said.
The 820-foot Crystal Serenity docked at the privately owned Pier B. The ship has a total capacity of 1,695 people, 1,040 passengers and 655 crew, and would violate the city’s referendum. That ship was bringing in fewer than 1,040 passengers, about 476, Wells and McLaughlin said.
The arrivals also come as the city has been working on local ordinances to possibly implement the referenda into city regulations. The Florida Legislature only pre-empted cities from implementing voter referendums, not city ordinances. The city has hired a legal firm to research the issue and has started to mediate between the citizen group that sponsored the referendums, Safer Cleaner Ships, and local pro-cruise ship leaders.
“We are in a tough spot right now,” McLaughlin said Friday. “I wish we could have worked something out before the first ships arrived here.”
More ships are scheduled to arrive in Key West in December, Wells and McLaughlin said.
“This is a sad moment for the voters of Key West, who overwhelmingly approved limits on cruise ship capacity and daily disembarkations over one year ago, only to see this election overturned by the Florida governor,” Safer Cleaner Ships wrote in a statement.
The group on Friday acknowledged the Azamara Quest complied with the city referendums, but “to our knowledge, the vessel has not shared its COVID-19 emergency response plan with the city of Key West and therefore may not be in compliance with the operating guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Safer Cleaner Ships representatives were disappointed city leaders did not require the ships’ representatives to sign executive agreements making sure they are following proper protocols, which the Centers For Disease Control gave cities the authority to impose, said Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the Safer Cleaner Ships.
Haskell called the lack of city action a “failure.”
McLaughlin responded that she “didn’t think it was necessary,” because she had talked with the U.S. Coast Guard prior to the arrival of the ships, she said Friday.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston voiced frustration about the bigger of the two ships coming into port in Key West. She scheduled a meeting with the owner of Pier B, Mark Walsh, on Monday to discuss the issue.
“I think it’s counter productive to have a ship that is larger than what the referendum allows when we are in the middle of negotiations,” Johnston said. “We have been asking for a ordinance on this since the third week of July. Had we had an ordinance on the books, we could have dealt with this.”