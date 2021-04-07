FLORIDA KEYS — As spiny lobster season came to a close last week, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy cited two men in separate lobster cases.
A 35-year-old Sunrise man, Eliecer Veloz Martinez, was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation on Sunday, March 28, on several lobster violation charges, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra spotted Martinez diving without a dive flag near Fiesta Key around noon. A 13-year-old boy was with him. Guerra found the several wrung lobster tails in Martinez’s pockets and more lobster were found hidden in the mangroves, Linhardt said. All total, Martinez was found in possession of 36 undersized, wrung lobster tails.
The 13-year-old was not cited as he was not seen harvesting or possessing any lobster, Linhardt said. Martinez had no fishing license nor lobster endorsement. He also possessed a homemade spear device used to harvest small lobsters, Linhardt said.
Martinez was cited for harvesting lobster without a measuring device, possession of undersized lobster, possession of over-the-limit lobster, possession of speared lobster and possession of wrung lobster tails in the water, according to Linhardt.
That same day, Guerra spotted a 30-year-old Miami man diving without a dive flag on south end of the Bahia Honda Bridge at about 5 p.m.
Guerra observed him drop several lobsters from his waist line. The man had a speargun. Guerra approached and the man said he didn’t know that lobsters could not be speared. The man had three undersized lobsters. Rene Perez was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possession of undersized lobster, possession of wrung lobster tails in the water, possession of speared lobster and having no measuring device while in the water.
Spiny lobster season ended Thursday, April 1. The season will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational mini-season will be July 28-29 this year.
Additional information on lobster regulations can be found at myfwc.com.