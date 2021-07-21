KEY WEST — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft last week after he allegedly removed a parking boot from his illegally parked vehicle at 511 Truman Ave.
Deputy Edward Alan Swogger of Key West, according to the Key West Police Department report, “became extremely irritated” and “removed the tire that was contained by the parking boot, and replaced it with a spare tire” before placing the boot and tire in the truck bed and departing south on Simonton Street.
The vehicle in question was located by deputies at Swogger's residence, the report says. When asked to identify himself at the scene, Swogger, according to the report, said, “You guys know me.”
Swogger, 32, told officers that the parking attendant where his vehicle was located took “too much time” providing him the cost of boot removal and that he was already irritated.
“I (expletive) up,” Swogger stated.
He then allegedly told officers they would need “a search warrant” to retrieve the tire on his property.
Officers were provided with Swogger’s tag number by a witness as the vehicle sped away. The witness told officers the incident was recorded by a security camera and offered to provide footage via email.
Officer Christian A. Bozzetti said the witness informed him that the boot was worth about $40 and the fine was $60 for an approximate total of $100. Bozzetti said the witness told him Swogger refused to pay the fine, and that the witness wanted to pursue charges against Swogger for theft of the boot.
The witness was transported to Swogger’s address and identified him and the vehicle parked in the driveway. Swogger was placed in handcuffs and searched before being arrested at 1:09 a.m.
Swogger was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident.
Swogger, according to the report, “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” and his “speech was slurred.” His eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and his breath smelled “of alcoholic intoxicants,” according to the report.
“I always strive to be transparent whether it is good news or bad news when it comes to this agency,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “Whatever the case, the public will hear it from me first.”