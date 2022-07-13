BIG PINE KEY — The Florida Keys Community Land Trust and development group Rural Neighborhoods have started construction on 31 units of affordable housing.
The Marino Construction Group, the project general contractor, has begun building the units and has graded the former Seahorse RV Park and several scattered lots in the Avenues neighborhood, according to Steve Kirk, founder of Rural Neighborhoods. Crews have also poured underground piers for the raised podiums on which new two-bedroom rental homes will be constructed.
The nonprofit Florida Keys CLT purchased the Seahorse RV Park and lots in the Avenues after Hurricane Irma wiped out many homes in in 2017. The group has already built several units of affordable housing in the Lower Keys.
Roughly two years ago, CLT and Rural Neighborhoods partnered on the Seahorse RV Park project in order to save the units of much-needed affordable housing there.
Seahorse Cottages at Big Pine Key marks Florida Keys CLT’s biggest step to provide affordable housing to workers in the Florida Keys. The 31 units will serve households earning 80% of adjusted median income.
Land Trust founder Maggie Whitcomb’s vision to land bank lots in the immediate aftermath of Irma’s landfall has proved a prescient tactic as work now commences, Kirk said.
As of 2015, an affordable housing study revealed that Monroe County had a deficit of 6,500 affordable housing units,” Whitcomb said. “By my estimation, efforts since mid-2017 have produced only about 500 affordable housing units. It is good try but not nearly enough.
“As founder of the Florida Keys Community Land Trust, I’m crushed,” she added. “Early community support seemed so promising. And while Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant funding does add 31 more single-family rental homes to our first four Keys Cottages, my vision has always been much larger than a few houses. Irma destroyed thousands of affordable homes where so many of our hardworking locals lived. But the collective response, from government, corporate, nonprofit and especially the wealthiest among us, has been woefully inadequate.
“Of course, multi-family developments help and I’m grateful for them. Unfortunately, thousands more are still desperately needed to support the scale and growth of Keys tourism. And what’s happened since September of 2017? An immeasurable increase in new transient rentals as well as the conversion of so many residential properties to vacation and non-primary homes, everything but what’s needed most to preserve our workforce (which is) deed-restricted workforce housing.”
The construction start is a culmination of months of collaboration between lenders Community Housing Capital and Florida Housing Finance Corporation, local government and the nonprofit partners. Kirk estimates pre-leasing will begin in October with rental homes to be completed in January 2023.
“Hurricane destruction is swift, the rebuilding protracted, but Irma’s loss of homes still leaves a large gap unfilled” Kirk said. “Commissioners and county staff have been stalwart supporters throughout predevelopment, and now that we are well underway, more must be built.”
The Florida Keys CLT was awarded more than $11.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grants to finance the Seahorse Cottages community and additional homes in Big Pine Key, which will bring the Florida Keys CLT’s inventory to 35 homes.
First mortgage debt of $3.15 million was provided by Community Housing Capital, a nonprofit lender specializing in affordable housing.