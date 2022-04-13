STOCK ISLAND — Finbar Gittelman recalls an early meeting he had with the Western Union. As a child growing up in Miami, his family made frequent trips to Key West. On one of those trips, when he was around age 8, the family drove past the waterfront and saw two schooners, one was the A.M. Adams, and the other was the Western Union. From then on, Gittelman had a connection to the vessel that would become the official state flagship in 2012.
“I said to my father, ‘see that ship there, the white one?’ He said, ‘yes.’ I said, ‘when I grow up, I’m gonna be the captain of that ship,’” Gittelman said. “And exactly half a century later, I became captain of that ship.”
Gittelman was captain of the Western Union from 1997 to 2001, back when she was seaworthy.
“I love her for what she is, and I’m absolutely heartbroken to see what’s become of her,” he said.
Today, the Western Union is sitting in the dry docks at Robbie’s Marina on Stock Island, in poor shape, exposed to the elements and deteriorating. In Gittelman’s assessment, it’s at the point where it would probably be easier to build a new ship than rehab the original. But, he added, “I’m not saying it’s impossible.”
“She’s so deteriorated at this point. There’s very little left of her that would be useful,” he said.
John Dolan-Heitlinger is the president of the Schooner Western Union Preservation Society, which is making efforts to restore the ship and get it seaworthy again. Dolan-Heitlinger said they are currently looking into options to fund restoration efforts. "Complete renovation would be something in the neighborhood of $5 million,” he said.
Various bodies have made donations for restoration in recent years, including the city of Key West’s donation of $250,000 and the state’s Division of Historical Resources' donation of $500,000. The state Legislature allocated $100,000 for repairs in 2019.
But Dolan-Heitlinger said the COVID-19 pandemic “sort of blew up” the fundraising efforts, and the money they had has gone into maintaining the ship as it is now.
The ship was once a proud relic of Florida and Keys history. The Florida Senate passed a bill in 2012 that made her the official flagship of Florida. The Western Union was built and launched in Key West in 1939 by Herbert Elroy Arch with the intent of using the ship to build signal cables between cities in Florida and the Caribbean. It was the last tall ship built in Monroe County. It spent several decades in the capacity of repairing signal cables and then was converted to a passenger vessel in the 1970s.
An April 2008 Associated Press story said the ship was returning to Key West after undergoing repairs and surveys for four months in Miami to gain certification from the U.S. Coast Guard. In 2013, the preservation society temporarily gave up that Coast Guard certification, citing structural deficiencies on the ship, which at that time was floating in Key West Harbor.
The Western Union was brought to Marpro Boatyard in Tarpon Springs in July 2016 with the intent of repairing it, but funding problems led the boatyard to place a lien on the ship until bills were paid. The vessel was brought to Robbie’s in late 2020, where she’s been ever since.
As of last year, Robbie’s was not charging the preservation society to keep the boat there.