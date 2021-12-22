KEY WEST — Key West city leaders continued to discuss possible changes and a rebranding of the city’s largest, and possibly most controversial, annual event with a meeting earlier this month that included a proposal to change Fantasy Fest’s name.
Fantasy Fest brings in more than 60,000 people into the Southernmost City during the last week of October, but concerns about what businesses truly benefit and how much public nudity and indecent behavior occurs have plagued the event for years.
With a new festival director of the event, Nadene Grossman Orr, the event has taken on its first creative overhaul in decades, and she and other organizers have made efforts to dial down the event’s raunchiness. However, rebranding it as more family-friendly or wholesome is proving no easy task.
City officials have praised Orr for her efforts and the obstacles she has had to overcome since taking the reins in 2017, which include disruptions by Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission held a workshop Thursday, Dec. 9, with city management to explore the best way to move forward with next year’s Fantasy Fest. The discussion comes as the Fantasy Fest’s contract between the city with the Tourist Development Association, no relation to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, is up for renewal this year.
With the help of moderator Elisa Levy, who led a similar event with City Manager Patti McLauchlin and area businesses the previous week, the group came up with a list of ideas and suggestions as to what the event might look like going forward.
Each elected official shared insights from their district and heard what resources are needed from the staff who most closely work with the event.
City officials and leaders suggested possibly rebranding the event to get away from the word “fantasy,” because of possible sexual connotations.
The mayor and city commissioners have began to make the call to “get rid of the nudity,” as the mayor later told the newspaper, and make the event more “creative and family friendly.”
The commission and city staff also discussed having the street fairs feature more local artisans, artists, craft people and businesses, instead of bringing in out-of-town food stands and product vendors.
“This is something we have heard from community for years,” Johnston said. “It’s time to talk about these changes.”
City Commission Sam Kaufman was disappointed by the lack of turnout on Thursday by organizers and other businesses. He would like to see more public workshops before decisions are made.
He is also concerned about the city “sending mixed messages” about public nudity and behavior by allowing such activities as body painting, he said. He contended the last public nudity or indecent behavior arrest came 10 years ago, but it was overturned by an appeals court judge, he said.
“We have to be clear about what the rules are,” Kaufman said.
Levy will compile the ideas for McLauchlin for her upcoming meetings with Orr and her staff.
Thursday’s meeting came a week after McLauchlin held a virtual meeting with Key West business leaders to take ideas on possible changes to Fantasy Fest.
At that meeting, local chef and rum maker Paul Menta called “city enforcement” of public nudity and other decency laws “important.” He noted that New Orleans had similar problems during Mardi Gras and police cracked down on such behavior.
“Things have gone too far,” Menta said.
Local business leaders called for grants to be awarded to offset the costs of building floats for the parade on Duval Street in order to encourage more local participation. They also proposed bringing in a national recording act or acts to perform a concert or concerts during the roughly 10-day festival.
Hotelier Michael Halpern called on organizers to work with local concert producer Rams Head to bring in popular musicians. Halpern cited their success with bringing in such national acclaimed artists as John Fogerty, Sammy Hagar and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Rams Head founder Bill Muehlhauser would be “happy” to work with Orr on staging a concert, he said.