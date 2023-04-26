KEY WEST — Alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer was 1.4 times over Florida’s legal blood alcohol content limit, according to test results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The Key West Police Department took two separate blood samples from Brewer following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Garret Hughes in the back parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.
The first indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .111, and the second showed .110 In Florida, a BAC of .08 or more is considered legally impaired.
Brewer, who has a concealed weapons permit issued by Florida’s Department of Agriculture, is accused of shooting Hughes with a 9mm semi-automatic weapon for urinating on the side of a building adjacent to the Conch Town parking lot, which Brewer owns.
Under Florida law, carrying a firearm in a bar is illegal. It is also illegal to conceal carry when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield declined to comment on the test results.
“We cannot comment at this time, as the blood alcohol level in Brewer’s system is an issue in this case,” Mansfield said.
However, Stuart Grossman, the attorney representing the Hughes family on the civil side of the shooting, said alcohol played a significant role.
“There is a multitude of negligent acts in this instance that added to this violent event that occurred,” Grossman said. “This night ended with the cold-blooded shooting of an innocent young man.”
Grossman said things could have ended differently if not for Brewer’s actions following a day of drinking on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Brewer is a known habitual drunkard. If he hadn’t taken a firearm to the bar and hadn’t been drinking excessively, there might have been a totally different outcome,” Grossman said. “But we will never know.”
Drug screen results from Brewer have yet to be released.
“When those results are released, we will see what other aggravating factors contributed to this heinous crime,” Grossman said.
The Brewer family has extensive real estate and business holdings in Key West, controlled by a range of trusts.
Grossman said he is concerned on his client’s behalf about potential transfers of assets that could result from Brewer’s trust succession plan.
“We have put all counsel and certified public accountants on Brewer’s side on notice not to make any unlawful transfers,” Grossman said. “We are pursuing money damages in our civil case. If there are any illegal transfers, we will know about it and hold any and all parties accountable.”
Brewer’s defense attorney, Chris Mancini, said he could not comment because of future legal moves.
“Since we are seeking a gag order against Hughes’ civil attorney, Stuart Grossman, I have no comment at this time,” Mancini said. “We are trying to stop this type of back-and-forth in the media about this case.”
Two hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. The first is an evidentiary hearing at 9 a.m., followed by a hearing pertaining to the civil component of the case at 3 p.m. Both are being heard by Judge Mark Wilson.