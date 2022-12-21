Deer shot

Federal authorities have brought charges against a Big Pine Key woman in the shooting and killing of this Key deer. The deer had been injured and was tangled in rope before it was shot.

 Contributed

BIG PINE KEY — Federal prosecutors have charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer in November.

People familiar with the shooting claim that Kilheffer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship’s Way on Nov. 16 on Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she thought the animal needed to be put down.