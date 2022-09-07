LOWER KEYS — A Boca Chica Naval Air Station Fire Department captain and a Big Pine Key commercial diver have been arrested on charges of placing 54 illegal lobster casitas and harvesting spiny lobsters from them.
The arrests come after a roughly year-long investigation that included aerial surveillance of the two commercial divers by federal law enforcement agencies, uncovering one of the most extensive casita operations in more than a decade. The casita investigation was also one of the most extensive when it came to time, equipment and manpower.
Lobster casitas, or condos, are placed on the seafloor and created by using various construction materials. Casitas are used to corral large numbers of lobsters, which are seeking shelter from predators, into small areas.
Fire Capt. Michael Kimbler pleaded guilty to similar offenses in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in prison. Authorities arrested Kimbler on the base last week and fellow commercial diver Shane Sweeting of Big Pine Key, after federal and state authorities secured arrest warrants for the pair, according to the arrest report.
Sweeting is charged with 54 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, 14 counts of failure to display air identification placard, 14 counts of failure to display water identification placard and three counts of seafood quality control code violations. Kimbler is charged with 51 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, according to the FWC.
The investigation is a joint operation between Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Fish Wildlife Service and NOAA Law Enforcement. Those agencies enlisted the support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to conduct aerial surveillance by that agency’s aircraft.
The arrest warrant details an extensive operation by the two fishermen in which authorities have identified at least 54 sites where artificial habitat was placed in the waters off the Lower Keys. A tracking device was placed on Sweeting’s vessel, which enabled authorities to monitor the pair’s activities and movements on the water, according to the warrant. The tracking device came after a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami secured a warrant through a federal judge.
While monitoring the pair’s action with aerial surveillance, authorities documented 13 incidents in which Sweeting did not “permanently and conspicuously display a ‘diver-down flag’ symbol” on his vessel, which is required by law, the arrest warrant stated.
Divers with the Fish and Wildlife Service eventually dove and documented the 54 sites in October and September 2021, according to the warrant. Materials used to make the casitas at the 54 sites included PVC piping, hurricane shutters, concrete, rebar and even French double doors, according to the warrant.
Video surveillance shows Sweeting and another man “carrying handfuls” of rebar and PVC piping, and Sweeting drilling holes into the PVC piping at his home, the arrest warrant stated.
Sweeting is facing other federal seafood quality control charges, as the arrest report details that Sweeting has a pet raccoon on his property and surveillance cameras captured footage of the raccoon climbing on lobster bins and moving some of lobsters around, according to the warrant.
Authorities documented hundreds of pounds of lobsters sold to local fish houses by Sweeting and Kimbler, according to the warrant.
Kimbler is currently on leave while the Navy reviews the incident, according to Naval Air Station Key West spokeswoman Danette Baso Silvers.
Neither Kimbler nor Sweeting could be reached for comment, and it was unclear whether they had yet secured legal counsel in the case.
In 2012, Kimbler was convicted of violating the federal animal conservation law, called the Lacey Act, and pleaded guilty. Kimbler forfeited his commercial fishing boats and agreed to remove the casitas in that earlier case. He also agreed to cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service to determine whether he paid the correct amount of income tax for the lobster they harvested, according to court records.
The arrest comes as the FWC has started researching possibly allowing casitas to be used in the spiny lobster fishery.
The FWC board discussed allowing such gear more than 10 years ago but abruptly shut down the discussion as federal and state marine law enforcement officers were making high-profile casitas cases at that time, resulting in lengthy jail time for several Keys residents.
But in 2020, the FWC resurrected the debate after board Chairman Rodney Barreto called for the agency to once again consider making the gear legal, which received major pushback from the commercial trap industry in the Keys. The FWC board gave direction to staff to further explore options for developing a potential casita fishery, including a pilot project.
“This will not deter us from looking at this and discussing it further,” Barreto said of last week’s arrests. “You have bad actors who are continuing to be bad actors. I am glad they were caught and arrested, but I think we owe it to the public to review this fishery.”