LOWER KEYS — A Boca Chica Naval Air Station Fire Department captain and a Big Pine Key commercial diver have been arrested on charges of placing 54 illegal lobster casitas and harvesting spiny lobsters from them.

The arrests come after a roughly year-long investigation that included aerial surveillance of the two commercial divers by federal law enforcement agencies, uncovering one of the most extensive casita operations in more than a decade. The casita investigation was also one of the most extensive when it came to time, equipment and manpower.

