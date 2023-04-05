KEY WEST — A fifth person has been bitten by a shark in local waters during the past year.
A 67-year-old man was flown out of Key West on an air ambulance Saturday, March 25, after reportedly being bitten by a shark off Key West.
Key West Emergency Medical Services picked up the man at Garrison Bight and took him to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was flown to the mainland for treatment, according Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Crean could not confirm the man’s condition, the extent of his injuries or where the incident took place exactly. The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were not aware of the bite when contacted the day of the incident.
Friends of the victim said he was bitten in the lower leg and the wound was significant. The incident occurred near or in Bluefish Channel and the man was quickly driven to Garrison Bight, where paramedics were waiting. The victim was “foiling,” which is similar to kiteboarding, when he was bitten.
In early January, a swimmer at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park was taken to the hospital after reportedly being bitten by a shark off the beach near the Naval Air Station Key West property while he was swimming in Key West Harbor.
The person was “bit by what appeared to be a large shark while swimming on the west side, near the Outer Mile of Fort Zach. He sustained puncture wounds and lacerations to his thigh, knee and calf area. He was transported to the E.R. in stable condition,” the KWPD watch commander report stated.
In August last year, a 10-year-old boy was taken to a Miami hospital after reportedly being bitten by a shark at Looe Key Reef. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his parents at the popular reef when he was bitten by a shark on his lower right leg, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.
The boy was taken to a nearby marina, where he was met by paramedics, and then flown by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. The family believed the boy was bitten by an 8-foot bull shark, according to a Facebook post from the boy’s uncle.
Earlier in 2022, Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, was enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Luke, and two young daughters, when she was bitten by a large shark near Marvin Key. She also was treated at a Miami hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. There was also a report of another person being taken to the hospital after being bitten by a shark off the Middle Keys during the two-day lobster mini-season in late July.
