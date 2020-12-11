LOWER KEYS — A 36-year-old Miami Beach woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into another car.
Christine Eliza Dayoub was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with injuries or damage, fleeing and eluding, hit and run and possession of synthetic marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began at 7:40 p.m. when Deputy Corbin Hradecky was passed by a speeding Mercedes sedan on the 3300 block of U.S. 1 in Marathon. Both vehicles were southbound when the Mercedes swerved around Hradecky, causing the deputy to slam on his brakes, reports say. Radar indicated the Mercedes was traveling 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Hradecky turned on his lights and siren and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Dayoub, began waving her middle finger out the window and accelerating, reports say.
Dayoub then began passing other vehicles, driving on the shoulder and into oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of 90 mph, reports say. Dayoub displayed both middle fingers from the sunroof upon reaching the Seven Mile Bridge. At that point, speeds reached 120 mph and Hradecky ceased the pursuit for safety reasons, reports say.
Hradecky watched as Dayoub began tailgating a Tesla and then intentionally crashed into the rear of the vehicles, which fishtailed, however the driver was able to keep control the car, reports say.
Hradecky once again attempted a traffic stop, but Dayoub did not stop.
Lower Keys deputies prepared tire spikes at mile marker 35 as Dayoub exited the Seven Mile Bridge. Dayoub, however, pulled over at mile marker 36 on the Bahia Honda Bridge.
Hradecky approached the Mercedes with his service weapon drawn. Dayoub followed instructions and was laughing as she exited, saying she wished to go to jail and had no reason for driving the way she was driving, reports say.
Two synthetic marijuana vape pens were found in the Mercedes. Dayoub was taken to jail.