Key Deer Protection Alliance was one of four grant recipients.
BIG PINE KEY — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys’ Lower Keys Advisory Council has awarded $8,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations.
The Jose Wejebe Memorial Foundation received $3,000 to provide boating outings for at-risk youth and the Rotary Club of the Lower Keys received $3,000 to purchase fishing rods and reels for ages 4-12.
The Monroe Emergency Reserve Corps received $1,000 to recruit and educate volunteers. The Key Deer Protection Alliance received $1,000 for public education initiatives to protect Key deer.
