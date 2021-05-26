BIG PINE KEY — Conservationist are asking for a redo on the Species Status Assessment recently issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services for the Key deer.
Key deer advocates with the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity also want the process, on which the species assessment was issued under the prior presidential administration, to be re-evaluated.
Released earlier this month is FWC’s Species Status Assessment for the Key Deer, Version 3.3. Such assessments affect the protective status of the endangered deer.
No prior version of the SSA had been released publicly, which is unusual, according to a representative with the Sierra Club, Diana Umpierre.
“I understand that the SSA is a living document and there are going to be changes, but this is the first we’ve seen of it,” she said.
“It’s a weird game that’s been going on. We are hoping on our end that this is just an anomaly. ... They were going to release the SSA with delisting the Key deer. We have seen a trend of ignoring even their own scientists in pursuit of their status change. We’ve been back and forth with them, and they’re starting to release their documents. I’m laughing because I’m so upset. It’s very frustrating.”
There are issues with the data, grammatical and spelling errors within the SSA, according to Umpierre.
“That’s why it’s so important to release earlier versions of the SSA. There should be a time period between when the SSA is released and what the plan is going forward with the species.”
FWS initiated the species assessment process in 2017 but according to the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity, the federal agency only notified a small number of groups and individuals to be considered as “stakeholders.”
Sierra Club subsequently filed Freedom of Information Act requests to FWS to obtain a copy of the records related to the SSA reportedly to no avail.
“We subsequently learned that FWS had completed a peer-reviewed SSA in January 2018 and started to use that SSA to inform its decisions to change the Endangered Species Act status of the species, but had not released the SSA to the public,” said Umpierre.
In August 2019, Sierra Club again filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to compel FWS to release records related to the status review.
“When the news came out that they were proposing a status change in 2019, FWS reversed course and said that it would not be sharing the SSA because they requested additional peer review from U.S. Geological Survey on sea-level rise data, which wasn’t available,” Umpierre said. “At that time, they were already making decisions on what they were going to do to assess the species. We have records that prove they had a plan on what they were going to do.”
FWS later confirmed that it had “pulled back” the SSA and a draft proposed rule to delist the species in response to the USGS review.
“FWS shortly thereafter began working on a proposed rule to downlist the species instead of delist. A year later, in December 2020, as part of ongoing FOIA proceedings, FWS informed a court that it was close to proposing a rule to change the status of the species, apparently a downlisting,” Umpierre said.
Earlier this year, a federal court ordered FWS to release the January 2018 SSA that had been withheld for more than two years. The SSA was released in late March along with FWS’ more current draft version (version 3.2). Then around May 6, for the first time since 2017, FWS posted on its website a newer, but only slightly edited, 3.3 version of their SSA as well as a 2020 Key deer population report, according to the Sierra Club.
This sequence is what prompted the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity to act before the U.S. Department of the Interior published a draft rule to downlist or delist the species and to ensure there’s an objective review by the new Biden administration of the SSA data, modeling, assumptions and processes to ensure the scientific integrity and public transparency of the document.
The SSA may decide the future of the Keys’ most iconic and endangered species facing extinction due to human development/interference and to accelerated sea-level rise.
“We need to bring some objectivity to the process and look at it with fresh eyes. We want the species protected. The Key deer are very much in trouble and they’re an umbrella species. If we aren’t protecting them, there are a lot of other species that will lose as well,” Umpierre said.
“What are we doing now to help this species that is facing incredible threats? Is there a Key deer rehabilitation center in the Keys? There is one for turtles. There are a few for birds. There is no place to take Key deer to rehabilitate for non-deadly vehicle strikes. How do we define the parameters to delist the species. What if another hurricane 4 hits? If it’s already unsafe for the deer in Big Pine Key and No Name, what are we doing to help. We need to pause the SSA and look objectively.”
The Key deer are still recovering from the last few years of trauma starting with a deadly screwworm outbreak in 2016 that culled about 10% of the population. The following year, Hurricane Irma impacted 36% of the Key deer core population.
“Between 1970 and 2015, the human population increased nearly 10-fold on Big Pine and No Name keys (U.S. Census Bureau 2017). This human population growth leveled off with Monroe County projecting little human population growth through 2030,” FWS SSA on Key Deer says. Across three “tiers” of Key deer populations, sea-level rise, freshwater availability and development spell trouble for the diminutive white-tailed species.
There are fewer than 1,000 Key deer left, according to FWS, but local deer advocate and president of the Key Deer Protection Alliance president Vivian Beck thinks there are considerably less.
Beck, who lives in the area, estimates the current herd population to be between 500 and 650, with most living on Big Pine Key. Car strikes are the most common cause of the species’ death.
She’s thankful for the pause in the Key deer’s listing.
“The Key Deer Protection Alliance is extremely gratified the Sierra Club and Center for Biological Diversity have successfully secured the release of the documents that have information with potential survival value for our endangered Florida Key deer,” she said.
The species has spent the last 53 years listed as endangered. The FWS SSA report may be found at ecos.fws.gov/ServCat/DownloadFile/199671.