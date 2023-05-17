CUDJOE KEY — Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys celebrated the nonprofit group’s Moss Landing Development earlier this month.
The affordable homeownership development, consisting of 16 townhomes on Cudjoe Key, is in the final stages of construction with the final four homes nearing completion, according to Habitat spokeswoman Hanna Edwards.
Twelve families are already living in the new community, having completed the Habitat Homebuyer program and purchased the homes over the past two years, Edwards said.
The final four Habitat homebuyer families recently completed their 200-300 hours of “sweat equity” and the homeowner education classes required as part of the program and are ready to close on their new homes and move in, Edwards said.
The event was also an occasion to honor the late Mark Moss, the former executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys who died in 2018 and for whom the new development is named. Members of the Moss family came down for the event and were presented with an original painting by local artist and Habitat homeowner Abigail White. White’s painting was also replicated for the Moss Landing neighborhood sign. Moss was instrumental in the planning of the new development.
“Mark was an amazing person, and he gave so much to Habitat,” said Debbie Batty, vice chair of Key West and Lower Florida Keys Habitat’s board of directors. “He gave his entire heart and his soul, and of course, his hours during the workday.”
Habitat board Chair Terri Hill welcomed the newest families and spoke about the hard work of the homeowners, as well as everyone involved in the project, to make the vision of Moss Landing, which began with Moss, a reality today, Hill said.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys was formed in 1993 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Moss Landing brings the total of homes built by this affiliate to date to 61.