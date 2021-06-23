SUGARLOAF KEY — Lee Hartnett is engaging, and because he’s so genuine and friendly, his students and their parents easily reciprocate to prompt meaningful connections. The Sugarloaf School civics teacher makes eye contact, smiles to emphasize points and enthusiastically uses his hands to direct conversations.
He also knows his stuff — traveling to Asia, South America and the Caribbean to study ancient civilizations and communism first-hand — and exhibits a true passion for his students.
Hartnett teams with his students to get top state test results with everyone from the elite to the struggling student. He’s such a model educator that Sugarloaf School Principal Brett Unke pairs him with other teachers at the K-8 school in the Lower Keys to share his methods with them.
The Monroe County School District recently honored Hartnett’s impact by awarding him its Inclusion Teacher of the Year award for 2020-21.
“It’s really, really a nice recognition, for sure,” Hartnett said. “But so often it’s upsetting somebody else: ‘Why didn’t I get this?’ So that’s one of the reasons I don’t want recognition. I just want to back away and do the job. The person who gets it always definitely deserves it, but ...”
Hartnett was awarded for his impact with Exceptional Student Education learners but also teaches the full range of students. Unke said ESE students “might have dyslexia” or other learning hurdles to clear.
“They have average IQs and average potential,” Hartnett said, “but they learn differently. I have to find out what kind of learners they are, and I’m really good at that anyway. You just have to recognize how they’re going to learn, and what’s going to work for them, keep them busy and keep them feeling good about themselves.
“That’s a culture I love to develop. I promise you kids want to be doctors, they want to be lawyers. You’ve got to figure out a way to help them succeed and feel better about themselves.”
Unke said, “They often have a lack of confidence or learned helplessness, and that’s something we try to resist. And what Lee does is, he lifts these kids up and gives them a confidence, and finds that way that they learn so they also can achieve. Having all but one of them test high (on state assessment tests) is a testament to what Lee does, and stresses that these kids have potential. We just need to find that key that helps those kids succeed. They have average IQ or they’d be in a different program. What’s so unique is that Lee sees the potential in all kids.”
Two years ago, every Sugarloaf ESE student passed the state civics test, said Hartnett.
Unke marvels at Hartnett’s relentless and highly-effective approach.
“He’s infamous in the county because of his success with kids,” Unke said. “His kids have scored the highest percentage of satisfactory scores on the state FSA (Florida Statewide Assessments), the standard assessments test, in Monroe County history. I mean, 90 to 95%.
“What strikes me so clearly about him is that he sets such a standard for achievement for all kids. It doesn’t matter if you’re the valedictorian or if you’re not. Or if you’re really into studying or you’re not. He sets the same expectations for all kids. And that’s what I really respect about him.”
Going the extra mile is what Hartnett’s all about.
“Then there’s the connection he makes with kids,” Unke said. “That’s where the real money is. They know that he cares. They know that he wants them to be successful not for him, but for them. He must call every parent 100 times during the year, and say, ‘How can I help?’ He does after-school tutoring. If a kid wanted help on Saturday, I’m sure he’d come in. He’s just that committed to the success of his kids as well as those he teaches with.”
Hartnett is so invested in each student that success and failure are totally shared outcomes.
“If you get a bad grade, I didn’t teach it well,” Hartnett said. “We’re in this boat together. It’s not you getting a bad grade. I didn’t present it to you in a way you could grasp it. We both get a bad grade. If you don’t pass the civics EOC (End-of-Course test), we failed it. We’re in this together.”
What enables him to set high expectations for students regardless of where they rank in grade point average?
“In the beginning of the year they have to learn how to use the learning menu,” said Hartnett. “Every benchmark for civics, I have 10 ways to teach it. The technology is just so good these days. I figure out how each student learns best. And on every Friday, everyone’s testing. Every Monday, I’m introducing the entire week. We watch a video and front-load the vocabulary, doing some ‘hook’ activity that gets them interested.
“There’s Donald Trump, Supreme Court, lots of stuff. Their families are talking about whatever we’re talking about. If I talked about stand-your-ground, two-thirds of the kids had a conversation that night at home about it. I give both sides, and they feel I’m moderate on just about everything. But they’re allowed to think. It’s never about how they should think.
“Whether you’re conservative or liberal, it’s about thinking for yourself, making your own decision. I can see students totally disagreeing with what I say sometimes, but that’s wonderful. We’re not trying to indoctrinate you; we’re trying to make you a thinker.”
Hartnett grew up in Monroe, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina as a history major considering law school. But after graduation, he visited his parents, who had relocated to Palm Beach. They introduced him to St. Edward Catholic Church pastor Frank Lechiara, also the team chaplain for the University of Miami football team, who saw in him an educator.
“He said, ‘I can get you a teaching job in a second.’ He made a phone call for me,” Hartnett said.
Hartnett had a middle school position at St. Joseph Catholic School in Stuart just like that and took several required community college courses to become a certified teacher.
It was his grandfather, the late Roy Walters, who fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II, who hooked him on teaching.
“I reference my grandfather all of the time,” Hartnett said. “He taught me a lot when I was young. He was a Marine, and he told us how things are. He would teach me a little game or skill, and it was about the time we spent together. I remember every word from him.
“He was constantly teaching me, constantly helping me. He gave me a dollar once, and said, ‘Let’s see how long it lasts.’ I spent it that day. The next day he asked me where it was. Then he said, ‘If you showed me the dollar today, I would’ve given you two dollars.’ I know he was definitely proud I became a teacher.”
Hartnett taught every subject at St. Joseph over five years. Then it was on to John F. Kennedy Middle School in Miami (“I learned classroom management there.”) for 13 years of great growth. He came to Sugarloaf five years ago, hired by then principal Harry Russell, who is now Monroe County School District executive director of personnel support and instruction.
Hartnett has had many memorable experiences and so much shared success with students ever since.
“That’s why I do this,” he said. “It isn’t to get rich. It’s to see kids succeed.”