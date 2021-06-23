STOCK ISLAND — Lower Keys Medical Center, in collaboration with Key West Emergency Medical Services and Florida Keys Area Health Education Cente, is offering free health screenings and education on June 28.
"The Rise and Shine Community Health Screening" will be held outside at the main hospital campus at 5900 College Road from 7 to 9 a.m. Blood pressure checks, glucose screening, nutrition education, stroke and early heart attack care, hands-only CPR education and smoking cessation information will be offered.
Participants will be registered in advance by emailing education@lkmc.com. Social distancing will be maintained.