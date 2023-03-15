KEY WEST — Lower Keys Medical Center has been ordered to pay roughly $25 million to the parents of a Key West child who was born with mental and physical disabilities because of the handling of the birth by hospital staff in 2021.

An administrative law judge ruled that the hospital’s owners should pay Kelly Belanger and Roman Faraldo, parents of daughter Maxon Faraldo, $19.6 million for future medical costs and an additional $6 million in medical costs and damages, according to the court order.

