KEY WEST — Lower Keys Medical Center has been ordered to pay roughly $25 million to the parents of a Key West child who was born with mental and physical disabilities because of the handling of the birth by hospital staff in 2021.
An administrative law judge ruled that the hospital’s owners should pay Kelly Belanger and Roman Faraldo, parents of daughter Maxon Faraldo, $19.6 million for future medical costs and an additional $6 million in medical costs and damages, according to the court order.
The ruling comes out of a state Division of Administrative Hearings proceeding in which three judges presided over a mediation to determine how much the parents were legally entitled to receive.
After a difficult delivery, Maxon was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy and multiple other permanent neurological injuries, according to the law firm of Silva & Silva of Coral Gables, which handled the case.
Belanger was a healthy, 31-year-old business owner, who was an expectant mother in September 2020, according to her attorneys. Immediately after learning of her pregnancy, Belanger received regular prenatal care from Dr. Stanley Santiago of Keys Medical Group, and her estimated due date was July 3, 2021.
Belanger’s prenatal visits spanned from approximately November 2020 through July 2021, and her pregnancy proceeded without incident. More particularly, all of her laboratory results were within normal limits, and on Feb. 19, 2021, Kelly underwent an anatomy ultrasound that revealed no abnormalities, her lawyers said in a written statement
On July 12, 2021, Belanger went to the office of Santiago for her weekly routine checkup. She was 41 weeks and two days gestational age, so the decision was made to admit Belanger to Lower Keys Medical Center for induction of labor. That evening, Belanger went to the emergency room at Lower Keys Medical Center, with Faraldo, her long-time boyfriend and father of her unborn daughter, the lawyers said.
Belanger underwent several exams and was given the drug Pitocin to help induce labor. Belanger was at the hospital for nearly two days before Santiago called for a cesarean section to birth the child, according to the parents’ attorneys.
Maxon Faraldo was born weighing 8 pounds. Dr. Mehmet Atilla, who handled the resuscitation of the newborn, noted the “baby was found to have very poor tone and reflexes, color was cyanotic and had no respiratory effort,” the parents’ attorneys said in the statement.
About 20 minutes after her birth, Maxon was transferred to the Lower Keys Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Maxon was then immediately airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for further care.
Due to Belanger’s prolonged labor and hours of fetal distress and other reasons, Maxon was noted to have respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension and other conditions, the parents’ attorneys said. An MRI of the brain performed at Nicklaus on Aug. 6, 2021, “revealed extensive hypoxic ischemic injury involving nearly the left hemisphere” of the brain, her attorneys said.
Maxon remained hospitalized at Nicklaus for more than a month, where she underwent multiple evaluations, interventions and surgeries.
The parents’ attorneys called Lower Keys Medical Center staff’s actions “negligent management and treatment, which caused the baby to sustain “hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and resulting physical and neurological deficits,” the parents’ attorneys wrote in the statement.
Lower Keys Medical Center issued a statement regarding the ruling.
“We are so sorry for the suffering this family has experienced and want to express our heartfelt sympathy for their situation,” the statement reads. “Because it is our practice not to comment on litigation, we don’t plan to discuss the case further at this time.”