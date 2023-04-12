garrett hughes

A scholarship fund has been created to honor 21-year-old Garrett Hughes.

 Contributed

KEY WEST— The parents of a 21-year-old local man who was shot and killed outside a Key West bar have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against accused shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who also faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in their son’s death.

The lawsuit, filed in Monroe County court on March 22, on behalf of Garrett Hughes’ father, John Hughes, and mother, Lesley Touzalin, also names Brewer and his family’s trust as the owners of the property where the shooting took place, behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge. Both Brewer and Hughes had been patronizing the bar prior to the shooting.