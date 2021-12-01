DRY TORTUGAS — An emergency response mission to protect and save corals in Dry Tortugas National Park — arguably the most pristine of the Florida Keys reef tract — recently exceeded expectations by treating more than 6,000 disease-affected coral colonies.
Stony coral tissue loss disease is a devastating marine pandemic that has spread throughout thousands of coral reefs in the Keys and Caribbean and was first documented in reefs in the Dry Tortugas by National Park Service staff in late May.
The disease has been spreading north and south through the Florida Reef from its origin near Miami since 2014. The disease affects at least 25 coral species, with mortality rates from 66% to 100%.
An intervention mission was funded by NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program and the National Fish and Wildlife Federation’s emergency coral fund, because disease is still in the early stages within the Dry Tortugas. Led by Karen Neely of Nova Southeastern University, scientists from NSU and Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute teamed up to carry out the largest coral disease intervention efforts to date.
During the 10-day mission, the team surveyed and treated disease-affected corals in an area the size of 146 football fields, Neely said. The disease-affected corals were treated with a recently developed topical antibiotic paste made from the common antibiotic amoxicillin. The antibiotic paste is known to halt the disease lesions and increase corals’ chances of survival.
This intervention method has been successfully implemented since 2019 at targeted sites throughout the Florida Reef and in other parts of the Caribbean. Prior to the Tortugas expedition, intervention efforts in Florida totaled just more than 4,000 treated corals, with two-year survival rates of treated corals exceeding 96%.
The 6,038 corals treated on the Dry Tortugas mission represented 27 species, including several nearly extinct elsewhere in Florida, Neely said. Some of the largest and oldest species in the state were treated, helping to preserve one of Florida’s most spectacular coral reef ecosystems, according to Neely.
Neely attributed the success of the mission to “a highly capable team of trained coral scientists and a focused mission of intervention. A great research platform and perfect weather conditions helped, too,” she said.
“The number of corals lost to this new disease is staggering, and will restructure coral communities in South Florida for decades. This expedition demonstrates that targeted concerted intervention efforts, led by champions like Dr. Neely, can give us hope for conserving some of Florida’s most impressive coral reef habitats,” said Dr. Joshua Voss, a collaborator on the mission from FAU Harbor Branch.
Coral disease intervention efforts within Dry Tortugas National Park will be continued by park staff, and efforts throughout the rest of the Keys will be continued by Neely and her team, she said.
This is the second rescue mission in the past two months in the Dry Tortugas to save or protect coral from stony coral tissue loss disease. In August, researchers with the Dry Tortugas National Park completed a successful coral rescue mission to secure fragments of previously unknown pillar coral colonies within the park for preservation.
Pillar coral is a rare coral species warranting concern and is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. A recent study shows that more than 85% of the genotypes of pillar corals on the Florida Reef have perished, so rescuing this new potential genotype is critical for the survival of the species, park officials said. Many of the remaining colonies in the wild, including the ones found in the park, are threatened with extinction by disease.
Until recently, pillar corals in the park were thought to be restricted to a single location at a site called Magic Castles, and all the colonies found there are comprised of a single genotype. Given the distance between the Magic Castles site and the newly discovered pillar coral colonies, there is a chance that the new colonies will have a different genotype, according to park representatives.
An increase in pillar coral genetic diversity would likely improve the probability of successful restoration efforts if researchers were able to facilitate reproduction between colonies at the two sites now known to exist in the park.
The Aug. 6 rescue mission focused on the proactive collection of four pillar coral fragments from the new colonies for further research in ongoing coral preservation efforts.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute assisted the National Park Service with the coral rescue, picking up the corals once they arrived via NPS Motor Vessel Fort Jefferson in Key West and transporting them to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami.
The coral reef is beneficial to both a healthy ecosystem and economy of the Keys. The coral reef brings in 5 million visitors a year and generates $2.9 billion a year in spending in the local community. Roughly 60% of jobs in the Keys are connected to the marine environment, according to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Dry Tortugas National Park holds some of the most pristine coral reefs in the country, given its remoteness. Coral disease and water quality issues have had a significant impact on Keys coral reefs.
The coral cover on the near shore and mid-channel reefs has dropped from 30% cover to 10%, according to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Offshore coral cover has declined from 15% to 25% cover to 2% to 3%. Shallow reefs have lost 95% to 99% of their coral cover. Stony coral tissue loss disease has taken out 30% to 98% of susceptible corals.