KEY WEST — A Monroe County jury deliberated for less than four hours before finding Key West live-aboard resident Adam Bounds not guilty of attempted arson and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
“Justice was done here today,” Bounds’ attorney Anthony Stonick said as he left the courtroom. Calls and texts to Bounds’ last known cellphone number were not returned.
Bounds was shot by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre in October 2019, after Dipre responded to a check-the-welfare call on Bounds' boat, which was parked in Cow Key Channel.
During trial, Bounds did not to testify, and Bounds' attorney did not call any witnesses.
A wellness check was performed on Bounds’ behalf after he had called FWC headquarters in Tallahassee, saying he felt threatened by members of the marine law enforcement department. He also claimed he would rather light himself on fire or jump in front of a bus than deal with FWC officers, according to prosecutors.
Bounds was charged with attempted arson and assault because prosecutors and law enforcement officers claimed Bounds had a gas can and threatened to blow himself and his boat up while law enforcement was on board. Bounds has maintained he never made such claims and had no intentions of killing himself or anyone else.
Law enforcement was able to locate his vessel by pinging his cellular phone and establishing a location. At that point, Dipre and several other FWC officers responded along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Dipre and other officers boarded Bounds’ boat, the Fourth Amendment, in Cow Key Channel. The vessel name references the rights guaranteed by the Constitution protecting against illegal search and seizure. Bounds was allegedly texting another person that FWC was at his boat. The vessel also had a network of faux video cameras installed around the perimeter accompanying no-trespassing signs.
Dipre and the other officers boarded the vessel, identifying themselves as law enforcement. Despite being onboard, Bounds refused to respond, Dipre said.
Dipre decided to enter the vessel to verify that Bounds was on board and safe. Once inside, Dipre said Bounds approached him and his fellow officers aggressively while dousing himself with gasoline and holding an ignited lighter. Dipre also said Bounds made several threats, saying, “I am going to blow us all up” and “get the f--- out of here, leave me alone,” Dipre said during the trial.
At that point, with Bounds refusing to comply and being perceived as an imminent threat to himself and others, Dipre drew his service weapon, shooting Bounds three times. Once Bounds was secured, officers took him to Lower Keys Regional Medical Center for treatment and he was eventually charged, according to Dipre.
Dipre acted reasonably and justifiably when he discharged his firearm, according to independent investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The jury focused on several body cam videos taken during the shooting. The tapes depict officers boarding the vessel, entering, then giving commands to Bounds. After refusing to comply, gunshots could be heard on the video.
Later in the body cam footage, jurors could hear Bounds telling officers he “wasn’t really going to light himself on fire. I can’t believe you shot me."
It was unclear what jurors were looking at in the footage, as there was no visual reaction as they watched it.
It is unknown at press time if Bounds and his attorneys pursue a civil suit.