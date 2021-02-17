KEY WEST — With the stage set for state legislators to begin discussing a proposed bill that would prevent Key West from controlling its own seaport, city officials are beginning to consider what they would do if they could no longer limit cruise ship visits.
The original state Senate Bill 426 removing “home rule” for all Florida seaports, instead giving that power to state authorities, recently found a companion bill, House Bill 267, which begins the formal process of committee hearings in preparation for the March 2 opening of the annual session of the Florida Legislature. The state Senate Transportation Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 16, to begin discussing SB 426.
Newly-elected Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, who represents the Florida Keys, is on that committee and has given mixed signals on whether she supports the suspension of home rule in state seaports. Last month she commended District 21 state Sen. Jim Boyd, who introduced SB 426, for taking “the initiative” in filing legislation that would address the “patchwork of regulations” on state seaports.
“While Key West voters supported a ban on cruise ships, Sen. Boyd’s bill addresses commerce in seaports throughout the state — an issue that is not unique to Key West, but, rather, is an issue of statewide economic importance,” she said last month.
More recently, however, Rodriguez indicated her view on the bill may be softening. In an interview Thursday, Feb. 11, on US1 Radio, Rodriguez said both the Florida Ports Council and Port Miami officials have come out against the bill.
“It is very far-reaching. It does take away control from local government,” she said about SB 426, not indicating whether she thought that was good or bad.
Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, a local nonprofit organization that led the effort to pass three referenda in November that limit the size and frequency of local cruise ship visits, said his group was invited to the Feb. 16 Senate Transportation Committee meeting to present its opinion on SB 426. He said he expected a full-court lobbying effort by the cruise ship industry in favor of the bill. A lobbying firm called The Southern Group recently announced it has registered to lobby Tallahassee legislators on behalf of Pier B Development Corp. Pier B Development owns one of the three cruise ship piers in Key West and had sued the city to prevent the cruise ship-limiting referenda from appearing on the November ballot.
The Southern Group is also registered to lobby on behalf of Historic Tours of America, which sells tours and other services to cruise ship passengers in Key West. Despite those efforts, Haskell said he is “cautiously optimistic” the home rule proposal will not pass, possibly not even making it out of committee for a full legislative vote.
“It would take away local control of local ports,” Haskell said. “As we are able to educate people on that point, we are hearing a lot of opposition.”
Safer, Cleaner Ships has created a new group, “Coalition of Florida Ports for Economic Independence,” to lobby against SB 426 and its companion bill, HB 267. Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said the city’s lobbyists are also working to convince state legislators not to support the proposed bills.
“No one is happy” with the Senate and House bills, she said. “The entire [Florida] Ports Council is not happy with the bills. It’s a severe violation of home rule.”
Johnston said that while the full Key West City Commission has not discussed whether it will continue to provide cruise ship mooring facilities at the city-controlled pier at Mallory Square, she has a direction she wants to go in if the new cruise ship referenda are declared void by the state home rule bills.
“It’s a pretty good indication that we’re re-visioning Mallory Square,” she said about recent efforts to repurpose that waterfront area to include more than cruise ship moorings and the nightly Sunset Celebration. “I anticipate [Mallory Square] being very different.”
The city also provides cruise ship mooring facilities at the Outer Mole Pier, which is owned by the U.S. Navy and leased to the city. The city could pull out of that lease it but would still have to fulfill the terms of the contract to date. In lieu of rent payments, the city’s Engineering and Public Works departments help the Navy with local construction projects that improve and reinforce the military facilities in Key West.
Currently, the city owes the equivalent of $2.9 million in rent or promised capital improvement construction and maintenance assistance to the Navy, according to Trice Denny, public affairs officer for Naval Air Station Key West. Of that amount, $1.4 million worth of city staff assistance has been already committed to construct a boat wash facility, a small craft berthing area and fender replacement and maintenance on the Outer Mole.
If the city ends its lease agreement on the Outer Mole, the Navy would be free to rent the pier to other organizations that want to use it for cruise ships. However, it may be a long process for local Navy officials, then up the chain of command, to determine the best use for the pier, Denny said. Putting out a request for proposals for private use of federal property requires “a lot of detail,” she said.
“It’s kind of a long process, actually,” Denny said.