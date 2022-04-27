LOWER KEYS — A Cudjoe Key resident learned her recently-released children’s book, “Rosie the Farm Truck,” was honored with the Mom’s Choice Gold Award. The Mom’s Choice Awards organization is based in the United States and evaluates products and services from 55 countries for children, families and educators.
Victoria Scudder, mother of a 13-year-old son Jack, has operated an e-commerce business for years. She navigated Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing software, which she called user-friendly and straightforward, to self-publish her book on Oct. 31, 2021. Because she had a specific vision for her book, autonomy was important to her. Through hard work, determination and risk-taking as well as research, she achieved her goals, she said. Scudder added she had no knowledge of marketing and the publishing world, but she was able to solve the puzzles to achieve success.
The 33-page book is about Rosie, a farm truck, and her friends who are called to help a reindeer herd stranded by a winter blizzard one evening. Rosie, named after the author’s grandmother, is presented with a challenge she is not sure she can accomplish on her own. Through teamwork, trust and tenacity, Rosie and her friends accomplish their mission while discovering their inner strength.
“Little do they know, [but] their new friends are on an important mission of their own,” Scudder said.
While Scudder thought the book would appeal to ages 3-9, she found it appealed to ‘tweens and teens as well.
“This classic story of love, patience, kindness and tenacity will warm hearts of all ages,” she said. She said she and her homeschooled 13-year-old son still enjoy reading picture books together on occasion and that qualifies as research in the life of a writer.
Scudder found an illustrator online through a website called “Fiverr,” described as a marketplace for freelancers. The illustrator, Kam Bayo, is an important part of her product because she helped bring Rosie to life. A resident of the Philippines, Bayo’s hand-painted watercolors enabled Rosie’s and her animal friends’ personality traits to shine through in the artwork.
Scudder said she had been advised to explore different styles of illustration. When Bayo submitted her ideas, Scudder realized she was “spot on.” Her renditions personified the Rosie character Scudder saw in her mind’s eye. She learned to trust Bayo’s interpretations.
The concept for Rosie, which is a red truck with pink doors to appeal to both boys and girls, sprung from an online holiday tree ornament that was very popular with shoppers. Having grown up on a farm in Jacksonville, Scudder discovered the red truck fascination interesting but also wondered why she couldn’t find a pink truck ornament online if she wanted to give it to a young girl — not that there was anything wrong with red! This observation, though, led to Rosie’s color scheme.
After self-publishing her children’s book, Scudder applied to the Mom’s Choice Awards by submitting three identical samples to be reviewed by three different evaluators. Evaluators are bound by a code of ethics not only to guarantee objectivity, but to ensure the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval. The MCA scores elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost, with the aim of introducing families and educators to “best-in-class products and services.”
Scudder knows about education as well. A teacher for 15 years, she has taught students from elementary school to college. With a wide range of educator certifications, her primary focus areas were literacy and history. For seven years, she taught at Sigsbee Charter School, with 2018 being her last year of teaching in local schools. She began homeschooling her son in early 2019.
Scudder, a retired U.S. Air Force officer with 20 years of service to her credit, is married to Trey, whom she met in 2015 on a blind date at a Naval Submarine Ball. Now a Navy Reserve captain, he was previously assigned to Kings Bay, Georgia.
Happily, with the family settled in the Keys, Scudder’s writing career has blossomed. Her website is victoria-scudder.com.