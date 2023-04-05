Watts
BIG PINE KEY — A 54-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday, March 28, after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman.
Glenn Arnold Watts was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.
Deputies responded to a residence on Tropical Trader Road at 11:16 p.m. regarding a man with a gun.
A 67-year-old woman told deputies that Watts became angry during an argument and pointed a handgun at her.
Watts was arrested without incident. A 9mm Sig Saur handgun and a rifle were secured at the scene.
