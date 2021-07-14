BIG PINE KEY — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will be temporarily removing several buoys from one of its most popular dive sites for several days this month while survey work is being conducted.
The U.S. Geological Survey will conduct a mission to capture high-resolution baseline imagery of Looe Key reef from Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18, before multimillion-dollar coral restoration efforts take place under the Mission: Iconic Reefs initiative. The program is a large-scale coral restoration project embarked upon by the sanctuary and private partners.
The mission requires the removal of 20 mooring buoys on Wednesday, July 14, so the floating, five-camera system, called at SQUID-5, can safely navigate slow passes across the entire site, similar to mowing grass on a football field, sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell said.
Fourteen buoys will remain available along the reef face within the special protection area. The public is asked to remain clear of the central work area, which consists of buoys 2 through 21, during survey activity. Sanctuary personnel will reinstall the buoys on Monday, July 19, Atwell said.
The sanctuary has identified 10 alternate locations near Looe Key that provide interesting snorkel and dive opportunities, including Newfound Harbor Sanctuary Preservation Area, another of the Mission: Iconic Reef restoration sites.
For specific coordinates and descriptions of the alternate sites, visit floridakeys.noaa.gov.
This undertaking is a part of the $100 million Mission: Iconic Reefs restoration program, a partnership between federal, state, conservation and nonprofit organizations and the Keys community.
The work will allow the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to accurately quantify progress of the effort to revitalize the reef for future generations.
By avoiding this site for a handful of days, it will provide critical support for the restoration effort by helping to expedite the USGS mapping work.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has managed the mooring buoy program since its establishment 40 years ago. The Looe Key Sanctuary Preservation Area features 39 of the nearly 500 first-come, first-served mooring buoys throughout the sanctuary.
Vessels are allowed to anchor elsewhere within the preservation area when mooring buoys are unavailable, but only on sand.