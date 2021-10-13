LOWER KEYS — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has appointed 11 local residents as charter members of a new regional advisory council for the area from Big Coppitt Key to Big Pine Key. The Lower Keys Advisory Council will help the Keys-wide charitable foundation increase its grant-making, donor base and public awareness in the Lower Keys.
The founding community leaders of the council are Bill Becker, retired radio personality and news director; Susan Eanes, retired business owner; Josephine Gueverra, retired university counselor and choir manager; Ann Hunter, artist; Heidi Morris, owner of the UPS Store on Big Pine Key; Nancy Noblitt, retired teacher and mentor; Lainie Plotnik, CPA and financial manager at Keys Fisheries; Rita Troxel, author and artist; Leslie Valant, owner of Leeward Wealth Management; Jeremy Wilkerson, property manager; and Dr. Susanne Woods, Community Foundation board chair.
“Following Hurricane Irma, we provided relief grants to Lower Keys organizations and saw how effective it was to have local residents advise on the needs of their neighbors and neighborhoods. We’re taking it one step further by creating a permanent advisory council to be the eyes and ears of the Lower Keys, including unique and dynamic challenges of its residents and wildlife, emerging and long-time nonprofits, and potential donors,” said Woods, a Sugarloaf Key resident who will chair the council until June 30, when she retires from the Community Foundation board after 10 years of service.
The Lower Keys Advisory Council members, who will meet quarterly throughout the year, will help build awareness of the Community Foundation and philanthropy in the Lower Keys, advise on local needs and initiatives, identify potential nonprofits as grant applicants, and make funding recommendations.
Contributions to the Lower Keys Future Fund are currently being matched dollar-for-dollar by the Community Foundation to provide grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations providing services in the Lower Keys.