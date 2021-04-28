LITTLE TORCH KEY — A 45-year-old local man was arrested last Friday after being accused of having sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Michael Richard Nusser was charged with sexual assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office was notified on April 19 after the girl's parents found emails on an electronic tablet. The email exchanges between the girl and Nusser stated sexual contact occurred between the two, reports say. An interview with the girl allegedly affirmed the relationship was sexual.
A detective was assigned to investigate, the emails were taken into evidence and additional interviews were conducted. A warrant was issued for Nusser’s arrest.