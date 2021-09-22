Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Guerra-Morales
BIG PINE KEY — A 31-year-old local man was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Edgar Benjamin Guerra-Morales was charged with sexual battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A family member found pictures and texts on the girl’s phone and contacted the sheriff’s office.
Guerra-Morales allegedly admitted to having sex with girl and was was booked into jail.