LOWER KEYS — Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward plans to seek the stiffest penalty possible for a 54-year-old man who was arrested last week after a large-scale rooster fighting operation was found on his Rockland Key property.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Luis Blanco Jr. on charges of owning property used for animal fighting and owning equipment used for animal fighting, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay. Blanco was booked into jail on Monday, June 28.
There is a history of organized cockfights in the 500 block of Park Drive on Rockland Key.
Ramsay shared a photo of the mailbox of the Key West home where Blanco sometimes resides and where he was arrested. The mailbox had a painting of a man, with a rooster under his arm, running away from a police officer.
“This is all a big joke to him,” Ramsay said. “This guy has no regard for the law or for the well-being of harmless animals.”
Ramsay also shared another photo of Blanco mugging for the camera with a rooster under his arm. The rooster had a spike, which is meant for killing, attached to its foot.
“This was a professional, full-scale operation built on the torture of these animals,” Ramsay said. “These animals were made to fight to the death. These animals were made to suffer.”
Ward planned to talk with the prosecutor handling this case, he said.
“It depends on the strength of the evidence, but I plan to ask for the maximum jail time,” Ward said.
The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip that chickens were being illegally bred to fight at a residence on the 500 block of Park Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon and detectives Antonio Guieb and Ken Fricke went to the border of the property and observed many caged roosters and chickens, a bloody fighting ring and a bait stick — a plush fake chicken head on a stick used to get roosters angry in the ring, Linhardt said.
Many of roosters were injured, with their wattles and combs trimmed as is common when they are used for fighting, according to Linhardt.
A search warrant was filed and detectives returned for a full search of the property. They found a total of 310 chickens on the property, as well as a large assortment of items associated with fighting roosters such as spurs, scales, sewing needles, syringes, liquid drugs to treat infections, stop watches and bait sticks, Linhardt said.
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also took part in the investigation.
Ramsay was not immediately sure what was going to happen to the 310 roosters. Trying to place or adopt out that many roosters that have been trained to fight would be difficult, he said. Several years ago, Ramsay placed some roosters that had been trained to fight in the sheriff’s Animal Farm, but they had to be kept in individual cages to keep them from fighting, Ramsay said.
Cockfighting rings remain pervasive in South Florida, the sheriff said. People not only have the roosters fight, but the owners and spectators wager on the outcomes of the fight and engage in other illegal behavior, Ramsay said.
“This is a big, lucrative industry in South Florida,” Ramsay said. “It is culturally accepted in some Latin communities. However, it is cruel. These animals are made to suffer.”