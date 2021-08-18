LOWER KEYS — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a motorist on charges of DUI and felony fleeing and eluding after the man was given the opportunity to get a ride home.
FWC officers Rachel Bower and Liz Brown were on patrol and attempting to investigate a boating crash near Cudjoe Key on Sunday, Aug. 8, when they approached the Blimp Road boat ramp to check out a vessel already loaded on to a trailer, according to a FWC arrest report.
The trailer was attached to a running truck. While speaking with the two people, Bower said she observed several signs of impairment. Bower checked the vessel for lobster and fish but only found several empty alcoholic beverage cans, the FWC report stated.
Neither of the officers observed either subject operating the vessel or vehicle. Bower told the people she was uncomfortable with allowing either subject to operate the truck. She advised the owner, Andrew M. Souder, that Brown would park the truck and that Souder and the other person would have to find a ride home, the report stated.
Souder complied, and Brown helped him stow all valuables in the truck before parking it on the side of Blimp Road. Both subjects and a dog were observed walking on foot toward U.S. 1.
About 10 minutes after leaving the area, Bower spotted the same black truck and trailer leaving Blimp Road and turning northbound on U.S. 1, with Souder at the wheel, the report stated. Bower attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield, reports. Brown joined Bower in chase, and they followed the vehicle from mile marker 24 to mile marker 29 with lights and sirens active. The vehicle was traveling approximately 40 mph.
At mile marker 29, FWC Lt. Roy Payne advised both officers to cancel the pursuit and turn off their lights and sirens, as he believed Souder was attempting to return to his residence on Big Pine Key. Officers followed at a distance and the vehicle stopped at the red light at mile marker 30 and then made a left-hand turn, the report stated.
Again, Bower initiated her lights and sirens. The vehicle turned into the parking lot behind the Coconuts Bar, finally coming to a stop on the east side of the building. Bower and Brown conducted a traffic stop and detained both Souder and his passenger. The passenger was released at the scene, the FWC stated.
Souder was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, DUI, refusal to submit to a breath test and refusal to willingly sign for his citations. He was taken to the jail on Stock Island.