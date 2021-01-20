BIG PINE KEY — A 36-year-old Milwaukee, Wis., man who identified himself as Jesus Christ to authorities, was charged with trying to break into a gas station on Sunshine Key with a brick last Wednesday morning.
Steven Allen Waychoft was charged with burglary, property damage, grand theft and giving a false name to law enforcement, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Chevron gas station at approximately 4:15 a.m. The 911 caller said he was at the gate of the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina when he heard loud banging coming from the gas station. He saw the suspect striking the glass front door with a brick, reports said. The suspect saw the witness and left the scene.
Deputies found the door heavily damaged but still intact. The gas station manager arrived and said the damage to the door would cost about $1,000 to repair. The manager provided security footage, which corroborated the witness’s version of events as well as his description of the suspect.
Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking on U.S. 1 near the entrance to Bahia Honda State Park at approximately 5:20 a.m.
When asked for his name, the man first said it was David, then changed it to David Christ and finally claimed his name was Jesus Christ, reports say.