BIG PINE KEY — A 56-year-old local man accused of fondling himself in front of a sunbathing woman and fighting with her boyfriend was arrested Sunday, Feb. 21.
Amado Dominguez-Quevedo was charged with exposure of sexual organs and aggravated battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Ty Torres responded to Horseshoe Beach at mile marker 35 at 4:45 p.m. regarding a fight in progress. He arrived to find several people restraining Dominguez-Quevedo. Torres detained him and spoke to the woman and her boyfriend.
The woman said she was sunbathing when she fell asleep. She said she awoke later to find the suspect engaged in a sex act near her. She began screaming for help. Her boyfriend was snorkeling in the water, but exited and confronted the man. The boyfriend stated the suspect struck him and the two began fighting.
Eventually, the boyfriend got the man in a choke hold, but Dominguez-Quevedo bit him.
Several witnesses corroborated the victims’ version of events.
Dominguez-Quevedo was taken to jail.