RAMROD KEY — A 30-year-old Lower Keys man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of threatening to stab to death multiple people at a Ramrod Key house.
Scott Tyrone Fisher was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Sgts. Evan Calhoun and Spencer Curry as well as deputies Anthony Buscemi, Timothy Oggeri and Paul McNalley responded to a home on the 27000 block of Anguila Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. regarding a battery. The suspect already fled the residence.
They cleared the scene and did not find the suspect, who was identified by the occupants as Fisher, reports say. Fisher's 47-year-old girlfriend accused him of dragging her by her hair to a bedroom while demanding she give him $1,200 she previously borrowed from one of two couples who also live in the residence.
The girlfriend said she fled to that couple’s bedroom, but Fisher gave chase. The commotion awoke the second couple living in a third bedroom. Fisher had a short knife in his hand throughout the incident and threatened to kill everyone before leaving in a Jeep owned by the man who lives in the third bedroom, reports say. That man stated he did not give Fisher permission to take his Jeep, reports say.
Fisher, who is known from previous encounters with law enforcement, was found at family member’s trailer on Barry Avenue on Little Torch Key. The Jeep was found there as well as a knife, reports say.
Fisher was taken to jail.