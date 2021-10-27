Sorry, an error occurred.
Sloan
BIG PINE KEY — A 66-year-old Key West man was arrested last Thursday on allegations of possessing fentanyl.
Uthon Lee Sloan was charged with trafficking an opium derivative, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Ty Torres stopped a blue Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on U.S. 1 on Big Pine Key at approximately 6:25 p.m. for speeding, reports say.
Sloan admitted there was a blue sweatshirt inside the vehicle that contained drugs, reports say. A bag inside the shirt reportedly contained 28.4 grams of fentanyl.