BIG PINE KEY — A Miami-Dade County man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Saturday for allegedly possessing protected conch.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near Sunshine Key at mile marker 38 at 6 p.m. when he reported seeing two men dragging a canoe with fishing rods inside.
Guerra spotted four live queen conchs inside the canoe, reports say. One of the men — 31-year-old Markus Dyer — stated he didn’t know the conch were alive. The other man denied taking any of the conch.
Dyer was cited and the conch were returned to the water.