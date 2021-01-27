KEY COLONY BEACH — A 53-year-old Little Torch Key man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation on Friday, Jan. 15, for allegedly possessing 10 undersized lobster tails.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputy Willie Guerra responded to a gas station near the Key Colony Beach entrance at approximately 9:23 a.m. to assist Deputy Anthony Wales on a traffic stop.
Wales was conducting a search of the vehicle and a small cooler was found on the rear seat.
Inside the cooler were 15 lobster tails, 10 of which were undersized, reports say.
The owner of the vehicle, Juan Saturnino Avila Lopez, stated the lobster tails were given to him by a friend and he was going to give them away in Miami.
The 10 undersized lobster tails were returned to the ocean.