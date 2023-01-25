FLORIDA KEYS — A Hialeah man died Saturday after being ejected from a boat he was captaining off Tavernier, and authorities were still searching Monday for a commercial fishing vessel and its crew that struck a sailboat, causing one man to be hospitalized on Friday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to a single vessel accident bayside of Tavernier Key at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.
Preliminary information indicates the vessel, a 26-foot Contender, struck a channel marker, Callender said. The vessel had five occupants aboard: Enrique Neal Huertas of Miami, Cassandra Kelly Bissett of Miami, Scott David Savino of Hollywood, Roberto Lazaro Valido of Miami and Freddy Sergio Diaz of Hialeah.
Diaz, the operator of the vessel, was ejected from the boat. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Callender said The accident is still under investigation.
“Our sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Callender said.
The accident was the second with injuries in two days in local waters. On Monday, FWC officers were still searching for a commercial vessel that crashed into the sailing vessel Applesauce in the Marquesas Keys early Friday morning.
The unknown vessel struck the sailboat, with two occupants aboard, south of the Marquesas Keys. The man on the sailboat sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The commercial vessel left the scene of the accident, according to authorities.
The couple exited the boat and boarded a dinghy following the crash. The Coast Guard was dispatched to rescue them after receiving a call from another boater, according to the Coast Guard.
The man complained of severe back pain and suffered a laceration to his head and a puncture wound, according to authorities. He was taken to land and then flown by air ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said.
The FWC is asking for anyone with information about the other vessel involved in this incident, possibly a 40- to 50-foot white commercial fishing vessel with a spotlight on the wheelhouse, to contact the FWC at 888-404-3922.
Tips can be made anonymously.
This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time, Callender said.