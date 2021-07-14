MONROE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Homestead man arrested in the Upper Keys for stealing a car was back in jail Saturday, July 3, for allegedly stealing a second car in Key West.
Jose Carlos Blanquicett now faces two charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle in addition to larceny, burglary and fleeing and eluding, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He also faces some marijuana charges from the first arrest on Thursday, July 1.
Blanquicett was released from jail at 5:25 p.m. Friday, July 2, on non-monetary pretrial release regarding the Thursday arrest, meaning he did not have to post bail, but the judge ordered him to follow other conditions pending trial such as not being arrested again.
The sheriff’s office was notified at 1 a.m. Saturday by the Key West Police Department of a stolen black Infiniti two-door. Deputy Anthony Buscemi spotted the suspected vehicle at mile marker 27 and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the Infiniti did not stop.
Buscemi reported the car was going over the double yellow lines and speeding 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. The Infiniti pulled onto Pirates Road on Little Torch Key. Buscemi noted the car was still hot and the keys were located.
Blanquicett was also found nearby. He was the only person in the area, reports say. The businesses were closed.
The car information was passed on to Key West Police and they confirmed the Infiniti was stolen.
Blanquicett was taken back to jail, where he remains with $320,000 bail.