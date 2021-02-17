SUGARLOAF KEY — The body of a 65-year-old man was found in the water near Sugarloaf Lodge last Friday morning.
The man was identified as Kent D. Servant of East Providence, R.I., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple people reported seeing him in waters in the rear area of the lodge.
The sheriff’s office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded at approximately 7 a.m.
Servant had been staying at the lodge. There were no signs of foul play.
Autopsy results are pending.