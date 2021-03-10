BIG PINE KEY — A 46-year-old Key West woman was arrested last Friday on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Big Pine Key allegedly yielded a litany of pills, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Amanda Lyn Tufenkjian was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and resisting arrest without violence.
Deputy Jonathan Lane stopped a Jeep driven by Tufenkjian at 3:50 a.m. for speeding in the Big Pine Key deer zone, reports say. He approached the driver, the sole occupant, and noticed her pants were unbuttoned and her belt was undone. Tufenkjian had her hand in her pants and appeared very nervous. Lane observed a pocket knife and belt clip containing more knives on her person.
Tufenkjian became verbally defensive when Lane informed her why she was stopped, reports say. Lane had Tufenkjian step out of the vehicle and directed her to place her hands on top of her head so he could remove the knives in her possession. She refused and began to pull away, reports say. Additional deputies and a U.S. Border Patrol K9 Agent responded to assist.
Tufenkjian was placed in custody.
A search of her vehicle yielded 3.8 ounces of powder cocaine; 23 grams of crack cocaine; 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine; a large amount of oxycodone, Oxycontin and Xanax; drug paraphernalia, including a scale; several ledgers; and $1,942 in cash, reports say.
Tufenkjian was taken to jail.