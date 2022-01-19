Sorry, an error occurred.
De La Cruz
BIG PINE KEY — A 20-year-old Miami man accused of providing alcohol to minors and having sex with a 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged incident occurred last year at a home on Big Pine Key.
Norman De La Cruz was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The girl stated De La Cruz provided alcohol to her and other minors and had sex with her without her consent when she was impaired, the sheriff’s office reported.
Warrants were issued for De La Cruz’s arrest. He turned himself in last week.