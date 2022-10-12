BIG PINE KEY — The application process has started for 31 cottages of affordable workforce that are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Florida Keys Community Land Trust has officially opened the rental application window for the new modular units on Big Pine Key, which will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Applications will be accepted both online or via postal mail, with completed applications being entered into a lottery to determine the order of consideration, according to Steve Kirk, whose group Rural Neighborhoods has partnered with the trust on the project.

tohara@keysnews.com