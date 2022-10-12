BIG PINE KEY — The application process has started for 31 cottages of affordable workforce that are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Florida Keys Community Land Trust has officially opened the rental application window for the new modular units on Big Pine Key, which will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Applications will be accepted both online or via postal mail, with completed applications being entered into a lottery to determine the order of consideration, according to Steve Kirk, whose group Rural Neighborhoods has partnered with the trust on the project.
Information on Florida Keys Community Land Trust projects and an application are available at affordablekeys.org.
Construction is subject to building supply issues and the impact of hurricane season, so an exact completion date is uncertain, according to officials. However, Seahorse Cottages will begin interviewing prospective tenants in November and expects the first units to be ready for occupancy in late December or early January 2023, Kirk said.
There are 26 rental units located at the former Seahorse RV Park lots. Five additional units are scattered throughout the Avenues neighborhood on Big Pine Key, Kirk said.
Rental units consist of two models. Each unit has two bedrooms, some with one bath and others with two due to lot size. Rent is estimated to be $1,650 a month for a two-bedroom, two-bath model, Kirk said.
Four of the planned 31 units will be set aside for persons characterized as extremely low income and will be leased at a substantially lower rate.
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development established maximum incomes for rental units constructed under the Community Development Block Grant program. The maximum income for rental units at Seahorse Cottages is 80% of the Monroe County adjusted median income. Limits change on an annual basis. The current maximum income limit is $65,600 for a two-person household, $73,800 for a three-person household and $82,000 for a fur-person household, according to Kirk.
The income levels include income from all sources, including wages or salaries, interest income, Social Security or retirement income, child support or other regular sources of income. Management has established a minimum annual income of $39,600 per household to qualify for a rental unit targeted to households at 80% AMI, Kirk said.
The limit for rental units set aside for households considered extremely low income are $20,500 for a two-person household, $23,075 for a three-person household and $25,625 for a four-person household, according to Kirk.
Occupants for these units will include third-party referrals by an outside FHFC-approved special needs provider not controlled by Florida Keys Community Land Trust. Assignment of such rental units may not be determined by the application period and lottery, Kirk said.
Three of the units have lift devices and other accessible features to better enable occupancy for residents with disabilities or special needs.
Given the size of bedrooms and configuration of the rental units, the minimum number of people is two per rental unit and the maximum is four. Fewer than two people may be considered for the units designed for the disabled, Kirk said.
Pets are allowed subject to strict limitations. Pets are limited to one per household and must weigh no more than 35 pounds at maturity. Non-refundable pet fees and refundable deposits will be charged, and evidence of all vaccinations are required at time of lease and renewal. Pets must be leashed when outdoors. Cats are required to be kept strictly indoors. No tethering of dogs nor outside caging is permitted on the rental property.