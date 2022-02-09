BIG PINE KEY — A 29-year-old DeLand man affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was charged Sunday with firearms and drug-related violations, the third person with ties to the group to be arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this year.
Ryan Alan St. Clair was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputy Jennifer Hughes responded to the Bahia Honda Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on a call about a suspicious person under the bridge. She found St. Clair with two knives visible on his hip. He was wearing a Pagan’s sweatshirt and ball cap, but had no motorcycle and was alone. St. Clair stated he had an argument with his girlfriend and slept there overnight.
Deputy Zachary Gilroy arrived and the following were allegedly found in St. Clair’s possession following a search: two knives, a 9mm handgun, a stun gun, 2 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of a crystal-like white powder that St. Clair identified as “Molly” and 8 grams of marijuana.
St. Clair was taken to jail.
Deputies previously arrested Pagan’s member Austin Christopher Reynolds, 26, of Key West, on Feb. 3, after he allegedly fled from a deputy on U.S. 1 on Stock Island.
Reynolds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.
Deputies also arrested Pagan’s member Justin August Meyer, 31, of Key West, on Jan. 27, following a search warrant of his Staples Avenue home.
Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 12 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, a 9mm pistol, 140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug sales and a digital scale were found in the residence.